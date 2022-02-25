Cupid bags order from UNFPA

Cupid on Thursday announced that it received a purchase order from UNFPA for supply of male condoms worth Rs 4.25 crore and water based lubricant worth Rs 1.01 crore.

UNFPA stands for United Nations Population Fund. The organisation is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.

Omprakash Garg, CMD of Cupid said, We are excited to receive this valuabe order.

Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

The company reported a 75.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.36 crore on a 22.5% decline in net sales to Rs 36.22 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Cupid slumped 5.76% to end at Rs 199.65 on the BSE yesterday.

