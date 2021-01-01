Mahindra & Mahindra sells 35,187 vehicles in December 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of December 2020 stood at 35,187 vehicles, compared to 39,230 in December 2019.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020, compared to 15,225 vehicles in December 2019, registering a growth of 5%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,182 vehicles in December 2020, a growth of 3% over same period last year.

Exports for the month of December 2020 were at 2,210 vehicles

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M, At Mahindra we have witnessed a growth of 5% in Utility Vehicles in the month of December.

Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs). Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as we get into the new year.

