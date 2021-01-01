Board of Dredging Corporation of India appoints director

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports records throughput of 41.5 MMT in Q1
NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports
Adani Ports to raise $1.25 bln through dollar bonds
Adani Ports records 10% growth in Nov cargo vol
Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit declines 17.77% in the June 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 31 December 2020The Board of Dredging Corporation of India at its meeting held on 31 December 2020 has accorded approval for appointment of Vineet Kumar as Additional Director (Non-executive Director) on the Board of the Company effective from the date of his taking charge as Director/ date of consent as per DIR 2 / having active Director Identification number whichever is later for a period upto the date of the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) wherein the formal approval of the General body would be sought for his regular appointment. He will continue as director of the company till his continuation as Chairman of Paradip Port Trust.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU