Apollo Tyres allots 5.40 cr CCPS to affiliate of Warburg Pincus

Apollo Tyres has allotted 5.40 crore 6.34% compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) having face value of Rs. 100 each (Tranche 2 CCPS), at par, for cash, for an aggregate amount of Rs 540 crore by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis to Emerald Sage Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC.

With today's allotment, the cumulative fully diluted ownership of affiliates of private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC on a converted basis, including the Allottee, as on date is approximately 18%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)