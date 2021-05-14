Infosys, TCS, Vedanta, Lupin to be watched

Infosys has collaborated with RXR Realty to build and deploy a comprehensive, award-winning smart building health and wellness solution running on Microsoft Azure.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a cloud-based Intelligent Subscription solution leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform,to help the media and publishing industry transform customer experience and shift to subscription-based order-to-cash processes for physical and digital content.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta reported a net profit to Rs 7,013 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a net loss of Rs 1,914 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 43% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 27,874 crore during the quarter, primarily due to higher volume at Aluminium business, Zinc India, Iron ore business, higher power sales at TSPL and improved commodity prices.

EBITDA in Q4 FY21 was at Rs 9,107 crore, up by 88% from Rs 4,844 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin was at 38% as on 31 March 2021 as against 28% as on 31 March 2020.

Lupin's consolidated net profit jumped 18.7% to Rs 464.37 crore on 0.8% fall in net sales to Rs 3,759.27 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax rose 4.4% to Rs 518.38 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 496.36 crore in Q4 March 2020. EBITDA (before forex & other income) soared 35.1% to Rs 707.50 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 523.70 crore in Q4 March 2020. EBITDA margin improved to 18.8% in Q4 FY21 compared with 13.8% in Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Power Company reported 1% rise in net profit to Rs 481 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 475 crore, due to saving in finance cost offset by exceptional gain in previous year. Revenue in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 10,255 crore, up by 49% from Rs 6,881 crore in the corresponding quarter last year mainly due to Odisha DISCOMs acquisition and higher execution of solar EPC Projects.

Pidilite Industries posted a 96.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.44 crore on 44.7% jump in net sales to Rs 2235.52 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL)'s net profit surged 600% to Rs 2,139.28 crore on 74.8% jump in net sales to Rs 11,887.88 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Mahindra Lifespace Developers' net loss stood at Rs 27.79 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 224.69 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales tumbled 44.8% to Rs 55.99 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 101.42 crore in Q4 FY20.

Apollo Tyres recorded a 269% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 287.27 crore on 38.7% rise in net sales to Rs 4,927.28 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Vinati Organics reported 5.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.84 crore on 14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 279.76 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Happiest Mind's consolidated net profit fell 14.5% to Rs 36.05 crore on 14.5% increase in revenue to Rs 220.71 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit soared by 580% while revenue jumped by 18.4% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)