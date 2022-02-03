Apollo Tyres slides after Q3 PAT falls 50% YoY to Rs 224 cr

Apollo Tyres slipped 1.22% to Rs 222.75 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 49.6% to Rs 223.54 crore on a 9.9% increase in net sales to Rs 5,707.47 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 50.1% to Rs 306.87 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 615.27 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, net profit slumped 85.3% to Rs 49.19 crore on a 10.9% rise in net sales to Rs 3,791.70 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Apollo Tyres is an international tyre major with manufacturing units in India, the Netherlands and Hungary.

