Volumes jump at Blue Star Ltd counter

MAS Financial Services Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 February 2022.

Blue Star Ltd witnessed volume of 29596 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3802 shares. The stock increased 8.92% to Rs.993.45. Volumes stood at 5789 shares in the last session.

MAS Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 47938 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11304 shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.505.45. Volumes stood at 21749 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1998 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock rose 1.64% to Rs.3,190.15. Volumes stood at 527 shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.91 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.01% to Rs.492.15. Volumes stood at 79504 shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd clocked volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94552 shares. The stock gained 4.90% to Rs.622.65. Volumes stood at 73483 shares in the last session.

