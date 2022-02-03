Angel One gains after client basis rises 7% MoM in Jan'22

Angel One added 1.03% to Rs 1424.10 after the brokerage said that its client base had risen 7.2% to 8.34 million in January 2022 from 7.78 million in December 2021.
The company's client base was 3.46 million in January 2021.
Gross client acquisition was 0.54 million in January 2022 as compared with 0.46 million in December 2021 and 0.28 million in January 2021.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment was 21.1% in January 2022 as against 20.8% in December 2021 and 19.7% in January 2021.
F&O market share was 21.2% (up 27 bps MoM and up 142 bps YoY), Cash market share was 14.1% (down 69 bps MoM and down 281 bps YoY) and Commodity market share was 41.6% (up 296 bps MoM and up 1559 bps YoY) in January 2022.
Angel's overall average daily turnover was Rs 8,148 billion in January 2022 (up 15.9% MoM and 151.4% YoY). F&O accounted for 97% of the company's overall average daily turnover during the month.
Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 124.89% to Rs 164.55 crore on 92.36% surge in total income to Rs 607.11 crore in Q3FY22 over Q3FY21.
