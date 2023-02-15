Apt Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Industrials shares edge higher
Sales rise 98.74% to Rs 3.16 croreNet Loss of Apt Packaging reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 98.74% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.161.59 99 OPM %5.06-44.65 -PBDT-0.15-0.98 85 PBT-0.64-1.39 54 NP-0.62-1.39 55
