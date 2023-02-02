JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.16% to Rs 286.27 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 23.74% to Rs 125.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.16% to Rs 286.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 210.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales286.27210.24 36 OPM %83.4283.32 -PBDT170.19132.64 28 PBT168.45131.16 28 NP125.57101.48 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU