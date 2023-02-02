Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.16% to Rs 286.27 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 23.74% to Rs 125.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.16% to Rs 286.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 210.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.286.27210.2483.4283.32170.19132.64168.45131.16125.57101.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)