International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 36.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 59.68 croreNet profit of International Combustion (India) rose 36.55% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 59.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.6847.12 27 OPM %10.419.59 -PBDT5.874.49 31 PBT4.823.30 46 NP3.402.49 37
