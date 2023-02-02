International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 36.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 59.68 crore

Net profit of International Combustion (India) rose 36.55% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 59.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.59.6847.1210.419.595.874.494.823.303.402.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)