Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 3043.17 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 5.44% to Rs 475.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 503.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 3043.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2941.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3043.172941.7520.0221.33691.05713.05620.16649.85475.94503.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)