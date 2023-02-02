Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 3043.17 croreNet profit of Dabur India declined 5.44% to Rs 475.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 503.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 3043.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2941.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3043.172941.75 3 OPM %20.0221.33 -PBDT691.05713.05 -3 PBT620.16649.85 -5 NP475.94503.32 -5
