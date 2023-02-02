Hikal consolidated net profit declines 41.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 538.45 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 41.57% to Rs 26.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 538.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 506.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.538.45506.6213.8518.3464.0686.3035.7961.6226.4145.20

