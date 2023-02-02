Hikal consolidated net profit declines 41.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 538.45 croreNet profit of Hikal declined 41.57% to Rs 26.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 538.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 506.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales538.45506.62 6 OPM %13.8518.34 -PBDT64.0686.30 -26 PBT35.7961.62 -42 NP26.4145.20 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU