Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2020.

Jindal Photo Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2020.

Archidply Industries Ltd crashed 7.57% to Rs 23.8 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7257 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd tumbled 7.52% to Rs 14.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 827 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd lost 7.32% to Rs 51.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39318 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd slipped 6.94% to Rs 14.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34570 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd shed 5.85% to Rs 41.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4420 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)