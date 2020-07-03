Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 20.67 points or 0.41% at 5082.6 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 5%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.92%),Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 4.89%),Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 4.86%),Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 4.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IFCI Ltd (down 3.39%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 3.39%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.25%), Dolat Investments Ltd (down 3.13%), and RBL Bank Ltd (down 3.13%).

On the other hand, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 5.05%), Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (up 5%), and IDBI Bank Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.58 or 0.32% at 35958.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.95 points or 0.27% at 10580.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 41.82 points or 0.33% at 12585.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.62 points or 0.47% at 4383.01.

On BSE,1242 shares were trading in green, 1364 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)