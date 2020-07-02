The Byke Hospitality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Patel Engineering Ltd, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd, Archidply Industries Ltd and Rane Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2020.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 17.31 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15422 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd surged 18.10% to Rs 16.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73694 shares in the past one month.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd soared 16.97% to Rs 410.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1407 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd advanced 14.10% to Rs 25.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6430 shares in the past one month.

Rane Holdings Ltd jumped 12.87% to Rs 473.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2637 shares in the past one month.

