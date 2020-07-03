Volumes spurt at Phillips Carbon Black Ltd counter

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd notched up volume of 191.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.17 lakh shares

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2020.

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd notched up volume of 191.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.72% to Rs.109.05. Volumes stood at 52.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd recorded volume of 15.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.02% to Rs.852.95. Volumes stood at 95740 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 64.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.13% to Rs.375.25. Volumes stood at 8.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd recorded volume of 808.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 160.65 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.16% to Rs.98.30. Volumes stood at 439.17 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 140.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.71% to Rs.573.75. Volumes stood at 16.38 lakh shares in the last session.

