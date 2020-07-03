JUST IN
Barometers trade with decent gains; IT shares advance

Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Phillips Carbon Black Ltd counter

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd notched up volume of 191.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.17 lakh shares

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2020.

Volumes stood at 52.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd recorded volume of 15.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.02% to Rs.852.95. Volumes stood at 95740 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd notched up volume of 64.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.13% to Rs.375.25. Volumes stood at 8.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd recorded volume of 808.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 160.65 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.16% to Rs.98.30. Volumes stood at 439.17 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 140.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.71% to Rs.573.75. Volumes stood at 16.38 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 14:30 IST

