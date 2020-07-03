Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 45.56 points or 0.62% at 7245.28 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.25%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.18%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.07%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.04%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.51%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.38%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 1.16%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.29%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.58 or 0.32% at 35958.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.95 points or 0.27% at 10580.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 41.82 points or 0.33% at 12585.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.62 points or 0.47% at 4383.01.

On BSE,1242 shares were trading in green, 1364 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)