Archit Organosys reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 30.24% to Rs 16.24 croreNet loss of Archit Organosys reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 30.24% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales16.2423.28 -30 OPM %-7.82-2.66 -PBDT-1.721.16 PL PBT-2.390.53 PL NP-2.460.61 PL
