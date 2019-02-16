Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 76.09% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.76% to Rs 22.88 croreNet profit of Diana Tea Company declined 76.09% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales22.8819.43 18 OPM %6.0318.89 -PBDT1.163.54 -67 PBT0.773.20 -76 NP0.773.22 -76
