JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vallabha Poly-Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Diana Tea Company standalone net profit declines 76.09% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.76% to Rs 22.88 crore

Net profit of Diana Tea Company declined 76.09% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales22.8819.43 18 OPM %6.0318.89 -PBDT1.163.54 -67 PBT0.773.20 -76 NP0.773.22 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements