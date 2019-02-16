Autolite (India) standalone net profit declines 94.55% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Kridhan Infra consolidated net profit declines 11.09% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales decline 20.13% to Rs 28.69 crore

Net profit of Autolite (India) declined 94.55% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.13% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.6935.92 -20 OPM %6.5510.02 -PBDT0.942.91 -68 PBT0.112.02 -95 NP0.112.02 -95

