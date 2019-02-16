JUST IN
Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 43.64% to Rs 7.66 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 43.64% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.6613.59 -44 OPM %80.0375.13 -PBDT-22.60-10.58 -114 PBT-22.62-10.60 -113 NP-22.62-10.60 -113

