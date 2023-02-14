Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Marathon Nextgen Realty spurts after CDSL buys commercial space in Mumbai project
Marathon Nex sells commercial space worth over Rs 400 cr in flagship project in Mumbai
TCS extends sponsorship of Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon
TCS introduces new official race app for Toronto Waterfront Marathon
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Arco Leasing reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU