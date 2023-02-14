Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 229.95% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 229.95% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.162.177.12-11.060.31-0.220.31-0.230.23-0.23

