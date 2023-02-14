Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 229.95% to Rs 7.16 croreNet profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 229.95% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.162.17 230 OPM %7.12-11.06 -PBDT0.31-0.22 LP PBT0.31-0.23 LP NP0.23-0.23 LP
