JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 229.95% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 229.95% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.162.17 230 OPM %7.12-11.06 -PBDT0.31-0.22 LP PBT0.31-0.23 LP NP0.23-0.23 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU