Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.08% to Rs 11.19 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 78.99% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.08% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.1914.3617.1621.661.492.570.411.450.291.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)