Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.08% to Rs 11.19 croreNet profit of Arex Industries declined 78.99% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.08% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.1914.36 -22 OPM %17.1621.66 -PBDT1.492.57 -42 PBT0.411.45 -72 NP0.291.38 -79
