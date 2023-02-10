JUST IN
Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.45% to Rs 8.26 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.45% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.265.64 46 OPM %5.579.22 -PBDT0.610.51 20 PBT0.280.27 4 NP0.200.23 -13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:52 IST

