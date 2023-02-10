Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.45% to Rs 8.26 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.45% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.265.645.579.220.610.510.280.270.200.23

