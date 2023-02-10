Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 60.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit declines 22.09% in the December 2022 quarter
Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 99.60% in the December 2022 quarter
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.36% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 46.45% to Rs 8.26 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 46.45% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.265.64 46 OPM %5.579.22 -PBDT0.610.51 20 PBT0.280.27 4 NP0.200.23 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU