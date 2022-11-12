Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 134.73 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 28.76% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 134.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.73126.77 6 OPM %18.0919.08 -PBDT17.7016.91 5 PBT15.7716.03 -2 NP14.3711.16 29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

