Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.69 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Zuari Agro appoints Manish Malik as CFO
Basic materials stocks rise
Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 21.21% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 134.73 croreNet profit of Aries Agro rose 28.76% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 134.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales134.73126.77 6 OPM %18.0919.08 -PBDT17.7016.91 5 PBT15.7716.03 -2 NP14.3711.16 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU