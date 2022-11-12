Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 134.73 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 28.76% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 134.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 126.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.134.73126.7718.0919.0817.7016.9115.7716.0314.3711.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)