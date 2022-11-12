Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1566.67% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1566.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.000.0618.00-1633.330.17-0.990.05-1.110.11-1.11

