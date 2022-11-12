JUST IN
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1566.67% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1566.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.000.06 1567 OPM %18.00-1633.33 -PBDT0.17-0.99 LP PBT0.05-1.11 LP NP0.11-1.11 LP

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

