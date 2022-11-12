Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Mafatlal Industries hits the roof as board approves stock split
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
Anjani Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Motor & General Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1566.67% to Rs 1.00 croreNet profit of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1566.67% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.000.06 1567 OPM %18.00-1633.33 -PBDT0.17-0.99 LP PBT0.05-1.11 LP NP0.11-1.11 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU