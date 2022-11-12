Dynamatic Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 6.36% to Rs 323.72 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies reported to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 323.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 304.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales323.72304.35 6 OPM %14.6912.50 -PBDT32.0225.66 25 PBT13.396.11 119 NP10.04-10.09 LP
