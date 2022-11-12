J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.50% to Rs 809.44 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 13.64% to Rs 111.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.50% to Rs 809.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 593.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales809.44593.01 36 OPM %22.8021.37 -PBDT177.96145.16 23 PBT149.83129.43 16 NP111.0897.75 14
