Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 42.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 42.82% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 86.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

