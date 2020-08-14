JUST IN
BPCL, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp to react to quarterly results
Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 42.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 86.65 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 42.82% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 86.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales86.6564.40 35 OPM %17.8019.19 -PBDT9.037.37 23 PBT7.686.76 14 NP5.673.97 43

