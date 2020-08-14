Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 42.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aries Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Pioneer Agro Extracts standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the March 2020 quarter
Hatsun Agro climbs after decent Q1 numbers
-
Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 86.65 croreNet profit of Aries Agro rose 42.82% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 86.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales86.6564.40 35 OPM %17.8019.19 -PBDT9.037.37 23 PBT7.686.76 14 NP5.673.97 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU