Timken India standalone net profit declines 93.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.40% to Rs 160.23 croreNet profit of Timken India declined 93.76% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.40% to Rs 160.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 437.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales160.23437.75 -63 OPM %8.7821.73 -PBDT21.5699.00 -78 PBT3.6378.21 -95 NP3.1550.49 -94
