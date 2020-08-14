Timken India standalone net profit declines 93.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.40% to Rs 160.23 crore

Net profit of Timken India declined 93.76% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.40% to Rs 160.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 437.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.160.23437.758.7821.7321.5699.003.6378.213.1550.49

