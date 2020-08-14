JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BPCL, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp to react to quarterly results
Business Standard

Tata Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4416.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.70% to Rs 23812.50 crore

Net loss of Tata Steel reported to Rs 4416.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 717.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.70% to Rs 23812.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35382.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23812.5035382.16 -33 OPM %1.9615.20 -PBDT-1324.143892.63 PL PBT-3434.961821.85 PL NP-4416.56717.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 08:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU