Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 95.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.73% to Rs 2969.08 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 95.28% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1252.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.73% to Rs 2969.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8185.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2969.088185.663.9414.33256.411394.8777.871152.4159.141252.22

