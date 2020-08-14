Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 95.28% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.73% to Rs 2969.08 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 95.28% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1252.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.73% to Rs 2969.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8185.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2969.088185.66 -64 OPM %3.9414.33 -PBDT256.411394.87 -82 PBT77.871152.41 -93 NP59.141252.22 -95
