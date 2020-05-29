Arman Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 26.40% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Arman Holdings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.40% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.581.25 26 4.093.77 8 OPM %0.630.80 -0.730.53 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.040.04 0 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.040.04 0 NP0.010.02 -50 0.030.03 0

