Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 93.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sagar Cements declined 93.12% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 303.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.54% to Rs 26.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 1175.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1217.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

