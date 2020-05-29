Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 93.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.02% to Rs 303.57 croreNet profit of Sagar Cements declined 93.12% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.02% to Rs 303.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 96.54% to Rs 26.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 1175.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1217.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales303.57365.84 -17 1175.151217.55 -3 OPM %14.7116.88 -15.7712.27 - PBDT32.4646.11 -30 128.3488.90 44 PBT11.1028.71 -61 49.6723.20 114 NP1.2918.75 -93 26.7113.59 97
