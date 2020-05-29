JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty settles above 9500 level ahead of GDP data
Business Standard

TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 24.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.13% to Rs 528.06 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 24.15% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.13% to Rs 528.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 447.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.51% to Rs 151.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 1990.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1602.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales528.06447.02 18 1990.361602.08 24 OPM %48.2347.02 -45.9247.22 - PBDT88.9874.31 20 239.12231.93 3 PBT84.0270.28 20 219.02216.71 1 NP57.3246.17 24 151.04148.79 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU