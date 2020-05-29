TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 24.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.13% to Rs 528.06 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 24.15% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.13% to Rs 528.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 447.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.51% to Rs 151.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 148.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 1990.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1602.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

