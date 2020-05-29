Jubilant Life Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 260.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 2307.32 croreNet profit of Jubilant Life Sciences reported to Rs 260.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 99.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 2307.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2352.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.36% to Rs 898.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 574.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.23% to Rs 8976.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8997.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2307.322352.15 -2 8976.548997.09 0 OPM %23.2615.22 -21.6919.33 - PBDT484.89289.80 67 1707.101554.94 10 PBT355.95194.78 83 1245.171184.04 5 NP260.49-99.29 LP 898.24574.46 56
