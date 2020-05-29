JUST IN
Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 93.14 crore

Net loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 93.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 44.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 38.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.21% to Rs 336.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 503.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales93.1495.56 -3 336.53503.83 -33 OPM %2.9122.50 -2.5917.56 - PBDT-4.1414.92 PL -19.6861.50 PL PBT-10.559.17 PL -44.6438.23 PL NP-10.5513.69 PL -44.6438.23 PL

