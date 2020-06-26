Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 86.42% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 43.60 croreNet profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 86.42% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.82% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 177.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.6046.97 -7 177.71172.44 3 OPM %7.8915.39 -10.4313.79 - PBDT3.656.89 -47 15.7120.78 -24 PBT0.824.79 -83 5.1812.53 -59 NP0.473.46 -86 3.619.71 -63
