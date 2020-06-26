Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 86.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.17% to Rs 43.60 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 86.42% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.82% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 177.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

43.6046.97177.71172.447.8915.3910.4313.793.656.8915.7120.780.824.795.1812.530.473.463.619.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)