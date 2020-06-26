Emami consolidated net profit declines 58.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 532.68 crore

Net profit of Emami declined 58.40% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 532.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 640.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.11% to Rs 302.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 2654.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2694.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

