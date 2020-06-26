Emami consolidated net profit declines 58.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 532.68 croreNet profit of Emami declined 58.40% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 532.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 640.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.11% to Rs 302.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.48% to Rs 2654.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2694.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales532.68640.35 -17 2654.882694.63 -1 OPM %18.0124.16 -25.7826.91 - PBDT108.04165.07 -35 720.58738.53 -2 PBT22.8084.07 -73 384.25413.21 -7 NP23.3656.15 -58 302.91303.23 0
