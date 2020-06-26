Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 58.46% in the December 2019 quarter
Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Manvijay Development Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 69.24% in the December 2019 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 16.16 croreNet Loss of Indian Card Clothing Company reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 61.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.1616.16 0 61.3157.61 6 OPM %-4.70-43.87 --3.25-27.56 - PBDT-1.35-7.18 81 -3.18-15.34 79 PBT-2.50-8.24 70 -7.38-19.63 62 NP-1.88-7.84 76 -5.06-20.54 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU