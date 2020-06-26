Kajaria Ceramics standalone net profit declines 18.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kajaria Ceramics standalone net profit rises 0.72% in the December 2019 quarter
Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 6.60% in the December 2019 quarter
Slowdown in real estate hits profitability of Kajaria Ceramics
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.87% to Rs 603.06 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 18.95% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.87% to Rs 603.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 734.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.38% to Rs 278.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 245.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 2571.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2726.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales603.06734.27 -18 2571.802726.07 -6 OPM %13.7514.85 -14.6314.69 - PBDT94.91119.70 -21 418.18431.78 -3 PBT74.81104.18 -28 339.33368.33 -8 NP55.3768.32 -19 278.80245.90 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU