Kajaria Ceramics standalone net profit declines 18.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 18.95% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.87% to Rs 603.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 734.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.38% to Rs 278.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 245.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 2571.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2726.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

