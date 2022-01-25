Around 163 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States/UTs

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that more than 162.97 crore (1,62,97,18,725) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 13.42 Cr (13,42,75,821) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

