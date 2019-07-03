Arrow Greentech almost doubles in 7 trading sessions

Arrow Greentech was up 7.06% to Rs 94.80 at 15:01 IST on BSE, extending recent rally on strong buying support.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 9.91 points, or 0.02% to 39,826.39.

On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 97.40 and a low of Rs 88.65 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 219.95 on 3 August 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 45.65 on 24 June 2019.

Shares of Arrow Greentech surged 98.53% in seven trading sessions to its current market price of Rs 94.80, from a recent closing low of Rs 47.75 on 24 June 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Arrow Greentech reported net loss of Rs 5.04 crore in Q4 March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 10.75 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales was reported at Rs 12.32 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Arrow Greentech is a manufacturer of bio-degradable water soluble films (WSF) and bio-degradable products.

