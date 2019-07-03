MT Educare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GTN Textiles Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2019.

GTN Textiles Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd, Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd and Trejhara Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2019.

MT Educare Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 38.45 at 13:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34233 shares in the past one month.

GTN Textiles Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 7.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 424 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd lost 9.08% to Rs 35.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6398 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd plummeted 9.04% to Rs 23.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8045 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd shed 8.68% to Rs 20. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 322 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)