Dabur India Ltd gains for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.25, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.77% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% jump in NIFTY and a 2.13% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.25, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11923.8. The Sensex is at 39874.34, up 0.15%. Dabur India Ltd has gained around 0.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29710.95, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.2, up 1.38% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 7.77% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% jump in NIFTY and a 2.13% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 56.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)