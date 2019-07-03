Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 50.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2990 shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2019.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 50.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2990 shares. The stock lost 1.20% to Rs.700.00. Volumes stood at 999 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd notched up volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31203 shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.499.40. Volumes stood at 21817 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 6.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.525.30. Volumes stood at 92525 shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd notched up volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41609 shares. The stock rose 0.59% to Rs.161.00. Volumes stood at 45351 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd notched up volume of 3.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72742 shares. The stock rose 1.14% to Rs.1,063.85. Volumes stood at 50342 shares in the last session.

