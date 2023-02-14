Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 3500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 54.01 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 3500.00% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 54.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.54.0153.637.871.795.511.653.740.092.880.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)