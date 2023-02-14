Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 3500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 54.01 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 3500.00% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 54.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales54.0153.63 1 OPM %7.871.79 -PBDT5.511.65 234 PBT3.740.09 4056 NP2.880.08 3500

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

