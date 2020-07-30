Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 79.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 8.92 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects declined 79.13% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 171.97% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 31.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.927.58 18 31.9022.56 41 OPM %19.3939.84 -18.2117.55 - PBDT1.442.57 -44 4.731.65 187 PBT1.212.36 -49 3.710.81 358 NP0.532.54 -79 3.591.32 172
