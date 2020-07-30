Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 79.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 8.92 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 79.13% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.97% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 31.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

